🚌 Wixom, MI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driver Openings

Wixom has some solid driving jobs right now, from local routes to long-haul OTR. If you like staying busy and being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hall's Culligan Water

Hall's Culligan Water Location: Wixom, MI

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: Average $52K–$60K per year

Deliver 3- and 5-gallon water bottles and other Culligan products on a set route, building steady relationships with both home and business customers. This is a physical, customer-facing job with daytime hours, benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and career growth; you’ll need a valid driver’s license, be able to lift up to 90 lbs, and have or get a chauffeur’s license.

Alternate posting: Same Route Delivery Driver role on Indeed

Employer: U.S. AutoForce (U.S. Venture, Inc.)

Location: Wixom, MI

Type: Listed as Internship (full-time style schedule)

Listed as (full-time style schedule) Pay: From $21/hour + weekly pay

Drive a box truck under 26,001 lbs delivering tires, parts, and lubricants to shops on weekday routes (6:00 am–2:30 pm or until done, plus some Saturday overtime). This role offers day-one healthcare, bonuses, 401(k) with employer contribution and match, paid time off, and on-the-job training; you’ll need to lift up to 80 lbs, be 21+, have 1 year of pro driving experience, a valid license, and a DOT medical card.

Employer: HMD Trucking, Inc.

Location: Based in/around Wixom, MI (OTR)

Type: Full-time OTR – Solo or Team

Pay (Solo): 65¢/mile + up to 10¢ bonus, $2,500 sign-on, about $1,350–$2,250/week

Pay (Team): 77¢/mile + 5¢ bonus, $10,000 sign-on, about $3,200–$4,500/week (split)

Run OTR dry van with 99% no-touch freight and late-model Peterbilt and Freightliner trucks (APU, inverter, fridge, sleeper). You’ll get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, bonuses, and 24/7 support; requires CDL-A, at least 1 year of verifiable OTR, and a clean recent driving record.

If one of these fits your experience, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good driving routes in Wixom tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.