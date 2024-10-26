Stroll Your Soul to the Polls at Salvation Temple Church

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several local churches took advantage of today’s early voting, and celebrated service together, before registering people to vote and giving them a ride to the polls.

A coalition of Black pastors from across Broome County gathered at Salvation Temple Church in Binghamton for service and voter registration.

The service focused on the importance of making your voice heard, and casting for vote in this upcoming election.

The minister at Greater Faith and Deliverance Ministries, Micah Barreiro says over five different church communities came together for Stroll your Soul to the Polls.

“Since they were already at church, that we would go right from church, to the polls. Since we were all together, people can ride together. Also, it became big event because since we’re already together in that atmosphere, we could make a dinner, we could celebrate. And then, it grew even bigger, as in, the fellow churches in the area got together, and now we have this big event,” says Barreiro.

After service, the congregation gathered downstairs for a meal and to get registered to vote.

Then, the Broome County Urban League provided transportation to the Broome County library so the church members could cast their votes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - News 34.