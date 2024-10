Halloweekend at Ross Park Zoo

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today the Ross Park Zoo held an event for kids to dress up and partake in Halloween activities.

There were different activities setup around the zoo like making your own wolf mask, putting together a friendship bracelet and decorating a bat to hold your lollipop.

There were also games like zombie brain bowling and sand snake ring toss.

At noon they held a costume contest.

Community engagement manager Kathy Whyte says Halloweekend is a great way to start the Halloween festivities early.

Community engagement manager Kathy Whyte says,”Halloweekend actually started as a cooperative effort between the Discovery Center and the Ross Park Zoo pretty much post pandemic as a way of getting people out and a way for families to get together, dress up in costume have some fun and our part enjoy the animals, some games, some crafts,” says Whyte.

As we begin the holiday season, the zoo is planning on having hot cocoa and Mrs. Claus as well as crafts and games for kids and families to enjoy.

Now that the park is open year-round Ross Park is looking for additional volunteers to move benches, pick-up, detail, and more.

You can visit their website RossParkZoo.org/volunteer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - News 34.