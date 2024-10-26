Chenango Valley’s alumni appreciation day

(WIVT/WBGH) – Former high-school graduates from Chenango Valley were invited back to talk about their roots and life after graduation.

Current students at CV were able to ask former graduates questions about growing up and how to figure out future education and career paths.

The alums then got to opportunity to walk the halls and go back to their old classrooms and lockers.

There was also an evening reception hosted by the Chenango Valley Alumni Association where the alums were recognized for their accomplishments.

Honoree, Donald Belcher went back to his old science classrooms and gave students a speech about life in college and the professional world.

“Find your purpose in life, and go with it. It’s very important you understand what you like, what’s your passion. I know it’s hard today with computers but if you know that you like something maybe that’s what you should do in life because your going to make some money doing it to so why not be happy and if your not happy in what your doing change it. It’s never too late,” Belcher.

Belcher says this day is super important to him because when he was growing up, the alumni weren’t celebrated like they are now.

He hopes to show the students that CV had a huge impact on his life.

