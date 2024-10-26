Dozens of cadets graduate Broome County Sheriff’s Academy

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) -Families gathered and celebrated the newest wave of graduates who will be protecting our community.

Yesterday at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Law Enforcement Academy graduation.

There were thirty-four graduates representing twelve different law enforcement agencies.

The cadets were training for six months, enduring military-style training, defense tactics, shooting firearms, and studying law.

New York State Senator Robert Ortt says the graduates will never be more ready than they are right now.

“But at the end of the day, it’s the police officer, it’s the man the woman on the street that are the tip of the spear of those laws and enforcing those laws and protecting and serving. They have the opportunity to do great things everyday and that is a unique thing. Most people do not wake up with the opportunity to make the impact that law enforcement makes, that they will be able to make each and every day,” says Ortt.

A video showed highlights from the six months of training and each graduate received a diploma.

