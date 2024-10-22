One dead in Owego crash

TOWN OF OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Owego motor-vehicle accident has left one person dead.

On Tuesday, at around 1:14 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 17 westbound in the Town of Owego for a report of a two-car serious motor vehicle crash.

During an investigation, it was determined that a tractor-trailer was pulled over and parked on the shoulder of the roadway when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle, who has not been identified, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Letcher McKinney II, 61, was operating the tractor-trailer. He was not injured.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

