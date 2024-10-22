Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WIVT News 34

    One dead in Owego crash

    By Samantha Rich,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBeT4_0wHeEgaM00

    TOWN OF OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Owego motor-vehicle accident has left one person dead.

    On Tuesday, at around 1:14 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 17 westbound in the Town of Owego for a report of a two-car serious motor vehicle crash.

    During an investigation, it was determined that a tractor-trailer was pulled over and parked on the shoulder of the roadway when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.

    The operator of the vehicle, who has not been identified, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

    Letcher McKinney II, 61, was operating the tractor-trailer. He was not injured.

    The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - News 34.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WIVT News 345 days ago
    Video: Suspected drunken driver passes within feet of Harris’ motorcade in Wisconsin
    WIVT News 341 day ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Suspect arrested for felony timber theft in Otsego County
    WIVT News 343 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    Kentucky lawmaker dies weeks after lawnmower plunges into swimming pool
    WIVT News 344 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Harm reduction conference educates public on substance abuse
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WIVT News 343 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    Florida mailman stabs lawncare worker over parking: deputies
    WIVT News 3420 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    WIVT News 346 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WIVT News 341 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Man Who Hit Cop with Car in Upstate New York Found 3 Years Later
    New Jersey 101.52 days ago
    Cortland County man accused raping victim several times
    WIVT News 345 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    WIVT News 341 day ago
    2 arrested after man claims kidnappers amputated his finger in Denver
    WIVT News 341 day ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    WIVT News 341 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy