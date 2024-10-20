Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WIVT News 34

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAHhb_0wEm0SvO00

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    Grandma who texted stranger for Thanksgiving announces breast cancer diagnosis

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - News 34.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Anonymous
    1d ago
    it is long overdue.....go Minnie.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WIVT News 343 days ago
    The Soul Rebels performing at Binghamton University
    WIVT News 341 day ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    WIVT News 343 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WIVT News 341 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WIVT News 341 day ago
    Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    Warm, sunny days lead the work week
    WIVT News 341 day ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    NFL stadiums could lose $11 billion from climate threats by 2050: report
    WIVT News 3418 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Impressive Binghamton Halloween display for St. Jude’s
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    Binghamton YMCA closing pool in November
    WIVT News 345 hours ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WIVT News 341 day ago
    Sheriff’s Office looking to identify suspect on motorcycle
    WIVT News 341 day ago
    Deposit-Hancock remains unbeaten on B-G homecoming
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Friends of the Two Rivers Greenway clean-up
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    Haddonfield, Illinois: How ‘Halloween’s’ iconic small town of horror came to be
    WIVT News 342 days ago
    More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles recalled due to listeria concerns
    WIVT News 342 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy