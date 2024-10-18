Open in App
    • WIVT News 34

    Sunny & mild for the end of the week

    By Alivia Colon,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQNsC_0wC7o5IX00

    TODAY:

    This morning, patchy fog is possible, and it may lead to freezing fog due to near-freezing temperatures. The rest of the day will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures topping off in the mid-60s.

    TONIGHT:

    We remain clear into the evening and overnight. Temperatures drop back into the low 30s, and this will likely allow the return of areas of frost and fog.

    THE WEEK AHEAD:

    Sunshine continues into the rest of the weekend and we’ll be warming up under continued sunshine. High pressure remains in control into the midweek next week. Rain chances briefly return late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but we may return to dry conditions by the end of the week.

    Chief Meteorologist Rhonda Lee: Facebook I Instagram

    Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I X I Instagram

    Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I X

    Have a wonderful day!

