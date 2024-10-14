Open in App
    Tioga Downs offering grants to local non-profits

    By Samantha Rich,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PnXUG_0w6EUMZi00

    NICHOLS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Non-profit and charitable organizations looking for funding have two more weeks to submit their applications to the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation.

    The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from organizations in Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford counties. The foundation will award $2 million to 501 (c)3 organizations that combat local poverty and community deterioration as well as help the many organizations that make a difference throughout the community.

    The foundation aims to provide the funds to groups that advance charitable, religious, literary, scientific, and educational purposes in the counties.

    Interested applicants are required to mail a hard copy of their completed application to PO Box 15, Nichols, NY 13827. Applications must be submitted by October 25.

    Previous applicants and award recipients are welcome to apply.

    Grant Recipients will be announced on December 3 in a ceremony at the Tioga Downs Casino and Resort event center.

    To access the application, click here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - News 34.

    Asia M Truth speaking to y'all respect
    17h ago
    I wish I knew how to write a grant? smh 🙄
