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How election laws could change now that Democrats are in power in Pennsylvania
By Carter Walker, Votebeat,8 days ago
True early voting, same-day voter registration, and more time to precanvass mail ballots are all on the table. This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access. For years, if you wanted to pass a new election law in Pennsylvania, you...