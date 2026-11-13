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Electricity grid watchdog warns of higher prices after delayed PJM market reforms
By Peter Hall / Pennsylvania Capital-Star,7 days ago
Without them, consumers could see another $5 billion to $10 billion of data center costs added to electricity bills. This article was originally published by Pennsylvania Capital-Star. (This article was updated at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, to include comments from a PJM spokesperson.) Electricity customers in the mid-Atlantic...