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Independent Fiscal Office warns Pa.’s structural deficit could balloon if no action taken
By Ian Karbal/ Pennsylvania Capital-Star,7 days ago
A new report could mean hard choices are ahead for Democrats as they craft their first budget with a trifecta in Harrisburg. This story was originally published by Pennsylvania Capital-Star. The commonwealth’s structural deficit could exceed $7 billion by 2030 unless state lawmakers can cut spending or find new sources...