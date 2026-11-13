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WITF and Weis Markets Help Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Fight Hunger
4 days ago
WITF partnered with Weis Markets and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank for its 18th annual Day of Foodraising, helping raise awareness about food insecurity across the region. On The Spark, we spoke with Shila Ulrich, CEO of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, about the growing need for food assistance and how the organization is working to support families facing financial hardship. Thanks to the generosity of WITF supporters, Weis Markets contributed $35,000 in food to the Food Bank, helping provide additional resources for families across its 27-county service area.