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Foothills Artists Open Their Studios to Visitors Near Gettysburg
4 days ago
On The Spark, we spoke with Erin Brown, Anne Finucane and Geoffrey Thulin about the Foothills Valley Studio Tour, which gives visitors a behind-the-scenes look at working studios throughout the beautiful Fairfield Valley near Gettysburg. The tour highlights the region’s vibrant arts community, offering a chance to meet local creators, hear the stories and inspiration behind their work, and experience the variety of art being made right here in Central Pennsylvania.