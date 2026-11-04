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Pop’s Culture Shoppe: A Locally Owned Game Store Bringing Community Together
3 days ago
What started with a game of UNO in a college dorm eventually became a locally owned business built around creativity, play and community. On The Spark, we’ll talk with Julian and Anja, the couple behind Pop’s Culture Shoppe, about how their shared love of games led them to open the store in 2012 and why they wanted it to be more than just a place to buy games.