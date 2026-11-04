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Dungeons & Dragons and the Power of Community at Lancaster Troll Market
3 days ago
Dungeons & Dragons has grown from a niche tabletop game into a worldwide storytelling phenomenon, bringing people together through creativity, collaboration and shared adventures. On The Spark, we’ll talk with Mara Cantrell-Paulson of Lancaster Troll Market about the game’s evolution, why players connect so deeply with it and what makes it such a meaningful way to build friendships and community.