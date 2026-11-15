BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Hoosiers held off No. 15-ranked USC on Saturday, winning 27-13 at Memorial Stadium.

Entering Saturday’s showdown, Indiana fell from No. 4 to No. 9 in the College Football rankings, despite being on a bye week the week before. The five-spot drop raised plenty of question marks, and even head coach Curt Cignetti shared strong words on social media, questioning how Indiana fell so many spots.

Indiana responded on the field, especially third-year running back Khobie Martin. Martin paced Indiana’s rushing attack with 12 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.

After the win, Martin voiced his opinion on the five-spot drop-off and said the team proved themselves in the win over USC.

“I don’t know what to say about us getting moved to No. 9, obviously, that was some BS,” Martin said. “At the end of the day, we proved today that whatever the committee says, it doesn’t matter to us. We’re just going to go out there on the field and dominate, so that’s what we did today.”

Martin’s biggest play came with under three minutes left in the third quarter and the game tied 13-13. In enemy territory, Martin broke off a 38-yard run, which set up his one-yard touchdown run a play later. Saturday’s game was just the second game Martin has suited up for all season after suffering multiple broken bones in his right forearm in the season opener.

Martin helped improve Indiana’s record to 9-1. The Hoosiers next matchup comes on the road against Washington next Saturday.

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