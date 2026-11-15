BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers held off No. 15 USC, 27-13, on Saturday to improve to 9-1.

With Indiana leading 20-13 late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Grant Wilson connected with Charlie Becker on a 42-yard touchdown pass to seal the win and give the Hoosiers a 27-13 lead. After the win, head coach Curt Cignetti mentioned how continuing to find ways to win tight games will only make his team grow closer.

“We’ve had a lot of close games this year, and I think it’s the mark of a team that’s got a lot of grit and competitive excellence when the game is on the line,” Cignetti said. “That’s what this team has: competitive excellence and character.”

Making his first start in an IU uniform, Wilson completed 17 of 27 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception. Wilson gave most of the praise, though, to his two receivers, Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh.

“When you have guys like Charlie [Becker] and Nick [Marsh] out there, just give them a chance,” Wilson said. “Those guys are unbelievable. It’s been a long road, so looking back and being here right now, it’s a blessing. I never thought I would be here, but it is good to have a shot again; that’s for sure.”

Indiana’s top two receivers, Nick Marsh and Becker, came up big. Becker finished with three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, while Marsh caught four passes for 80 yards. Following the win, Becker talked about what it took to win yet another tight game this season.

“I think just a combination of these close games and guys going out there and showing grit for one another. I thinkthat’ss what brings the team close together, and it’s just that love and that willingness to go out there and do whatever it takes to be successful.”

The 9-1 Indiana Hoosiers next matchup comes on the road against Washington next Saturday.