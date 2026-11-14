TONIGHT

Skies stay partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight as high pressure continues building into central Indiana. Temperatures fall into the lower 30s around Indianapolis with northwest winds around 5 mph becoming nearly calm. A few colder outlying locations could slip below freezing, and some patchy frost will be possible toward Sunday morning.

TOMORROW

Sunday stays dry but still has a definite November chill to it. We should start with some sunshine before clouds become a little more noticeable during the afternoon. Highs only reach the lower 50s with north to northeast winds staying very light around 5 mph. It will be another cool day, but without much wind it should feel fairly manageable outside.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clouds gradually thin overnight with temperatures dropping to around 30 degrees. Winds become nearly calm, giving us another good setup for temperatures to fall quickly after sunset. Some colder communities outside Indianapolis will likely dip into the upper 20s.

MONDAY

We finally begin turning the corner a little bit Monday. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the middle 50s. Winds remain nearly calm or around 5 mph. It is not exactly warm yet, but Monday begins a slow temperature climb that continues through the rest of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear and cold with lows falling into the lower 30s. Winds remain nearly calm. Another touch of frost will be possible in colder locations.

TUESDAY

Tuesday keeps the sunshine rolling and adds a few more degrees. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s with light and variable winds around 5 mph or less. There is still no rain anywhere in the picture.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear and chilly with lows falling into the lower to middle 30s. South to southeast winds remain very light around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY

This is where the warming trend becomes much easier to notice. Expect sunny skies with highs reaching the lower 60s. South winds develop around 5–10 mph during the afternoon. After spending the weekend stuck in the 40s and lower 50s, Wednesday should feel considerably milder.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A few clouds begin moving in with lows falling into the upper 30s. South winds remain light around 5 mph. Conditions stay completely dry.

7 DAY OUTLOOK

The chilly weather hangs on through Sunday night before temperatures steadily climb through the upcoming workweek. Highs rise from the middle 50s Monday and Tuesday into the lower 60s Wednesday and middle 60s Thursday and Friday.

The other big story is just how quiet the pattern remains. High pressure keeps central Indiana dry through the entire seven-day forecast, with no meaningful rain or hazardous-weather concerns showing up through Friday.