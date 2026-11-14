(AP) — An evacuation order that forced hundreds of people from their homes near an industrial site in central Illinois was lifted Saturday after law enforcement agencies completed a search of the area, authorities said.

A bomb was discovered Friday afternoon at the BioUrja Renewables facility in Peoria. Police said the device had been “rendered safe,” but authorities ordered residents within a 1-mile radius to evacuate while the surrounding area was searched.

State, federal and local law enforcement conducted an extensive search at the facility and “they have found no other items of concern,” the Peoria Police Department said on its Facebook account on Saturday. “Residents are now free to return to their homes in the area that was affected,” the police said, adding that all roads will be opened and the investigation will continue.

FBI Special Agent Ryan Presley said his agency was investigating, but declined to provide further details.

“We will work tirelessly to identify the individual responsible and bring them to justice,” he said.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no injuries have been reported.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali told WMBD-TV on Friday that BioUrja is “a plant that has ethanol and highly combustible types of chemicals, and so that’s what alarms us.”

It is not unusual for law enforcement to receive bomb threats and suspicious package calls, but they often don’t result in a credible threat, even though such calls are taken seriously by officials who must assess and investigate the claims.

Just earlier this week, hundreds of airline passengers in Europe had their flights diverted or given military escorts after a series of bomb threats that officials have since declared were malicious hoaxes.

“We understand that this is a disruptive process for our residents and guests,” Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon said. “We’re asking for the public’s patience while we work to make this area safe.”

Peoria, with a population of around 110,000, is located about 150 miles (about 240 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The BioUrja plant is located along the Illinois River. The company acquired the ethanol plant in 2021.