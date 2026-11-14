TODAY

We start the weekend on the chilly side with some clouds still hanging around early, but sunshine should become more noticeable as the day goes along. Highs only reach the upper 40s with northwest winds around 5–10 mph. There is no rain to worry about, so despite the colder temperatures this should still be a pretty usable November afternoon.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies and light winds allow temperatures to drop quickly once the sun goes down. Lows fall into the lower 30s around Indianapolis with northwest winds around 5 mph. Some colder rural locations could slip into the upper 20s before Sunday morning.

TOMORROW

Sunday gives us another dry day with a little more warmth. Expect mostly sunny skies early before a few more clouds develop at times during the afternoon. Highs reach the lower 50s with north winds around 5 mph. It is still a cool November day, but the light wind should keep it from feeling especially harsh.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Skies become mostly clear again with another cold night ahead. Temperatures fall to around 30 degrees in Indianapolis, with some outlying locations dipping into the upper 20s. Winds become nearly calm.

MONDAY

We finally start making a little more progress with temperatures to begin the workweek. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the middle 50s. Winds remain nearly calm or around 5 mph. After several chilly days, Monday starts the gradual warming trend that carries us through much of next week.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear and cold with lows falling into the lower 30s. Winds remain nearly calm. Some colder locations outside the city may once again fall into the upper 20s.

TUESDAY

Tuesday keeps the sunshine going with highs reaching the middle 50s. South winds become light around 5 mph. There really is not much weather getting in the way, and the dry stretch remains firmly in place.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear and cold with temperatures falling into the lower 30s. South to southeast winds remain light around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY

This is where the warming trend becomes much more noticeable. Expect sunny skies with highs reaching the lower 60s. South winds increase slightly to around 5–10 mph. It remains completely dry, making Wednesday the mildest afternoon we have seen in several days.

7 DAY OUTLOOK

The weekend stays chilly but dry, with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday before temperatures slowly climb through the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight temperatures remain cold, frequently falling to around freezing with some upper 20s possible in colder outlying areas.

The bigger warm-up arrives Wednesday through Friday, with highs climbing into the lower 60s Wednesday and potentially the middle 60s by Friday. The entire seven-day stretch currently looks remarkably dry, with no meaningful rain chances showing up through the end of the workweek.