INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead and a man was arrested after a three-vehicle crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

According to online dispatch records, officers went to the intersection of West 30th Street and North Tibbs Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a crash involving three cars. That’s on Indianapolis’ west side near St. Michael-St. Gabriel School.

Once on the scene, police found a woman in “serious condition” in the first car. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was then pronounced dead.

Police later said that a man in the second car was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Two adults in a third vehicle were also taken to the hospital. They have minor injuries according to police.