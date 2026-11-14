INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot near the 1800 block of North Somerset Avenue, near Speedway. IMPD said the person had gunshot wounds.

The person is in critical condition, and police have not provided an update on the person’s condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and will provide updates as they become available.

This story is still developing. Check back here for updates.