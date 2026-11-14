INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 16 games across central Indiana in the regional championship.

Watch highlights of Castle at Bloomington South above.

Final Score: Bloomington South 38, Castle 14.

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch “The Zone” from the regional championship.

Click here for the photo gallery from the regional championship.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.