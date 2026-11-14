INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 16 games across central Indiana in the regional championship.

Watch highlights of Muncie Central at Bishop Dwenger above.

Final Score: Bishop Dwenger 40, Muncie Central 14.

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch “The Zone” from the regional championship.

Click here for the photo gallery from the regional championship.

Click here for scores from across the state.

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