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American Football
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – November 13, 2026
By Charles Huiras,12 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, November 13, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 16 high school football games across central Indiana in the regional championship round of the state tournament, more than any other station in the state.
Watch The Zone in the video above.
The games that have highlights on The Zone include:
- Center Grove at Warren Central
- Bishop Chatard at Roncalli
- Brownsburg at Lawrence North
- Carmel at Carroll
- Cathedral at Plainfield
- Castle at Bloomington South
- Eastern Hancock at South Putnam
- Lapel at Oak Hill
- Indian Creek at Evansville Memorial
- Bluffton at Hamilton Heights
- Muncie Central at Bishop Dwenger
- North Judson at Clinton Prairie
- Warsaw at Lafayette Jeff
- Knightstown at Milan
- Pioneer at South Adams
- Tri-West at Lawrenceburg
Plus, the Top 2 finalists for The Zone Banner are announced.