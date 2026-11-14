INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, November 13, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 16 high school football games across central Indiana in the regional championship round of the state tournament, more than any other station in the state.

Watch The Zone in the video above.

The games that have highlights on The Zone include:

Center Grove at Warren Central

Bishop Chatard at Roncalli

Brownsburg at Lawrence North

Carmel at Carroll

Cathedral at Plainfield

Castle at Bloomington South

Eastern Hancock at South Putnam

Lapel at Oak Hill

Indian Creek at Evansville Memorial

Bluffton at Hamilton Heights

Muncie Central at Bishop Dwenger

North Judson at Clinton Prairie

Warsaw at Lafayette Jeff

Knightstown at Milan

Pioneer at South Adams

Tri-West at Lawrenceburg

Plus, the Top 2 finalists for The Zone Banner are announced.