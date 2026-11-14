INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Student sections across central Indiana were outstanding once again this season, cheering on their teams and competing for the coveted spirit award, The Zone Banner.

The two finalists for The Zone Banner are listed alphabetically:

Fishers

Roncalli

Click here to vote for your school to win The Zone Banner. Voting is just one of the ways to make the top two, and it is not the deciding factor.

The winner of The Zone Banner will be announced on Friday, November 20 on The Zone at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV and WRTV.