INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 100 high school marching bands from across the country performed Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Bands of America Grand National Championships.

“If you enjoy good music, you enjoy fun, visuals, that’s where you’re really going to take home a lot of gratitude from what these students do,” said James Weaver, president and CEO of Music for All.

From showstopping solos to awe-inspiring visuals, nearly 16,000 students competing have prepared for this moment since summer, bringing their best to a national stage.

“Hard work, dedication, critical thinking skills, just knowing how everything has to go. And you’re going to see students do amazing work here,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the competition allows students to hone their craft on and off the field.

“Leadership training for students, we have college fairs that are here. We have ‘Teach Music’ experiences for up-and-coming music educators,” Weaver said. “So, this is a unique event that just really explores everything it means to be a student musician.”

Grand Nationals concludes Bands of America’s 50-year celebration. Centerville High School in Ohio has competed at every Grand Nationals since 1984. Band director Brandon Barrometti said he is thrilled to be part of that history.

“It’s something that we look forward to every year because we know it’s the best possible venue, and the best competition, and the best adjudication that we are going to see all year long. So, this is really like the culmination of everything that we do,” Barrometti said.

As the season comes to a close, Barrometti reflected on what makes marching band special.

“It’s the ultimate team sport. It’s the best possible way to get kids together to all work together for a common goal. Everybody has their job; everybody has their part to play. And it teaches them a lot about life along the way,” he said.

The 12 highest-scoring bands will advance to Saturday night’s finals, where the Grand National champion will be crowned. Information about the participating bands, including 19 from Indiana, is available here.