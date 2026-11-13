Old Major Holiday Market (Tulip Tree)

INDIANAPOLIS — With the holiday season approaching, Tulip Tree Creamery is sharing easy ways to elevate holiday entertaining with handcrafted Indiana-made cheeses while also announcing an important transition for the business.

Patty Kulesavage, retail manager, and Laura Davenport, sales director and co-owner of Tulip Tree Creamery, joined Life.Style.Live! to showcase four holiday-ready appetizers, or “cheese-a-tizers,” featuring the creamery’s award-winning cheeses.

The Indianapolis-based artisan cheese and cultured butter maker is known for producing handcrafted cheeses using locally sourced milk, with products earning recognition in national and international competitions.

Among the featured appetizers was baked Trillium, the creamery’s triple-cream cheese, topped with elderberry-infused honey, fresh figs and mixed nuts. The dish offers a twist on traditional baked Brie and can be prepared in just a few minutes before baking.

The pair also showcased Nightshade, Tulip Tree’s long-aged cheese, which is aged for six to eight months. Kulesavage recommended pairing it with Carnelian Sunrise, a locally made jam from Sunda Spoon, to balance the cheese’s rich, caramel-like flavor with a touch of sweetness.

Other options included blue cheese-stuffed olives and Fromage Frais, a fresh, creamy cheese served with crackers.

The guests said the key to creating a successful cheese board is finding accompaniments that complement the cheese without overpowering its flavor. Honey, jams, crackers and fresh fruit can help create a balance of sweet and savory flavors for holiday gatherings.

Tulip Tree Creamery also has several upcoming holiday events and market appearances where customers can purchase products while supplies last.

The creamery will participate in holiday farmers markets on Nov. 14, including markets in Broad Ripple, Carmel and the Indy Winter Farmers Market. The company plans to attend farmers markets every Saturday through the remainder of the year, while supplies last.

On Nov. 19, Tulip Tree Creamery will host its Giving Day Pop-Up and Food Drive at its Indianapolis facility. The event will feature two shopping opportunities. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can sample the creamery’s cheeses. A second event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. will feature additional local vendors offering products such as tea, wine, meats and cookies. Proceeds will benefit the Pike Township Food Pantry.

The creamery will also participate in the Hidden Holiday Market at Old Major from Nov. 23-25, giving shoppers another opportunity to support local businesses and purchase items for holiday gatherings.

In addition to sharing its holiday offerings, Tulip Tree Creamery announced that it is preparing for a major business transition.

After much consideration, the owners have decided to sell the business and are actively searching for someone to continue its tradition of producing award-winning artisan cheeses.

The company anticipates temporarily shutting down production at its Indianapolis facility on Dec. 31, 2026, as it works through the transition. Davenport said the goal is to find a new owner, with the hope of beginning the next chapter in the first quarter of 2027.

Customers will still be able to purchase cheese at the creamery, located at 6330 Corporate Drive in Indianapolis, while supplies last.

Anyone holding unused Tulip Tree Creamery gift certificates, including certificates for cheese or classes, is encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible.

The owners said the upcoming holiday events will be among the last opportunities for customers to purchase their favorite products for an undetermined period of time.

Tulip Tree Creamery is encouraging the community to shop local, enjoy Indiana-made cheese and take advantage of the remaining opportunities to support the business during the transition.

For more information about products, upcoming events and the business transition, visit tuliptreecreamery.com.