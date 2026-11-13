Donnell Rawlings

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian, actor and podcaster Donnell Rawlings is bringing his signature humor to Indianapolis this weekend, giving audiences a chance to experience new material from one of comedy’s familiar faces.

Rawlings joined Life.Style.Live! to talk about his career, his upcoming performances at Helium Comedy Club and his latest stand-up tour, “Love Lies in Therapy.”

Best known for his role as Ashy Larry on Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show,” Rawlings has built a career spanning stand-up comedy, television, film and podcasting.

His acting credits include HBO’s critically acclaimed series “The Wire” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” as well as Pixar’s animated film “Soul,” in which he voiced the character Dez. He also appears in STARZ’s “Black Mafia Family.”

Rawlings said his new tour gives him an opportunity to step away from the material featured in his previous Netflix special, “A New Day,” and introduce audiences to fresh jokes.

“Love Lies in Therapy” takes a humorous and transparent look at relationships, dating and personal experiences. Rawlings joked that the show’s premise is inspired in part by his dating history and accusations that he is a narcissist.

He also reflected on how the comedy industry has changed over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and comedians building audiences online.

While he recognizes the opportunities social media provides for emerging performers, Rawlings said he is proud to have remained relevant throughout his decades-long career.

In addition to his stand-up work, Rawlings hosts “The Donnell Rawlings Show,” a podcast that has generated millions of views across major platforms.

The Washington, D.C., native also shared a little about his life before comedy. He served in the U.S. Air Force, with assignments in South Korea and at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C., during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

He also showed off a pair of New Balance sneakers created through a collaboration with his friend, rapper and restaurateur Action Bronson.

Rawlings is scheduled to perform two shows this weekend at Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis.

For tickets and show information, visit Helium Comedy Club.