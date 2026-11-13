INDIANAPOLIS — Indy is known for bringing big-energized entertainers to town, and this week’s Indy@Nite spotlight took viewers inside Clowes Memorial Hall for a comedy magic performance by Justin Willman.

Willman brought his One for the Ages tour to Indianapolis, combining comedy, magic and audience participation for a family-friendly show.

The Keller family attended the performance through a VIP experience. Lucy Keller said her family first discovered Willman through his cooking show and later began watching Magic for Humans and his prank show.

She said the family enjoys how Willman engages with the audience and brings a personal, human element to his performances.

“He makes you feel good, and your heart’s full after you’re done watching it,” Keller said.

Kriste Mossman, who was ushering at the performance, said she had previously seen Willman perform at the venue and was excited to sign up to usher again.

“It was awesome,” Mossman said. “It’s a fabulous show, and people are going to love it.”

Mossman said one of the highlights was seeing how Willman remembers details throughout the performance and brings them together at the end.

“There are a lot of surprises,” she said.

Willman has performed at Clowes Memorial Hall twice, making him a returning favorite for Indianapolis audiences.

For more events, visit Clowes Memorial Hall.