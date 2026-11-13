INDIANAPOLIS – Butler University is introducing the newest member of its Bulldog family.

Blue V, a red fawn English bulldog puppy, will make his official debut Friday during an afternoon campus celebration before greeting fans at the men’s basketball game at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Born Aug. 17, Blue V succeeds Butler Blue IV, who is retiring after nearly seven years as the university’s live mascot.

The transition also brings a new handler. Butler alumna April Kirts, who graduated in May with a journalism degree, will oversee Blue V’s daily care, training and public appearances.

Blue V was selected from a litter of six male puppies born in Sorento, Illinois. Butler’s University Marketing team traveled to meet the puppies in October.

Kirts said Blue V stood out for his personality and comfort around people.

“He was playful and easygoing, but what stood out was how comfortable he seemed with everyone,” Kirts said. “He was curious, affectionate, and full of personality.”

Blue V joined Kirts in Indianapolis on Nov. 1.

Kirts said she was drawn to Butler’s live mascot program even before enrolling at the university.

“Having a dog around makes everything a little more fun and approachable,” Kirts said. “Blue has a special way of bringing people together, and I’m excited to help continue that tradition.”

During her time at Butler, Kirts gained experience covering major sporting events, including the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend and 2026 Men’s Final Four.

She said she hopes to use Blue V’s personality and social media presence to introduce prospective students and fans to Butler.

Blue IV, meanwhile, will continue living with his former handler, Evan Krauss, and his family in Westfield.

During his tenure, Blue IV served as the honorary “Mayor of March” during the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, appeared in the Netflix documentary “Dogs” and traveled with the men’s basketball team. He also developed a social media following of more than 300,000.

Butler’s connection to the bulldog dates back to 1919, when a bulldog named Shimmy wandered into the offices of The Butler Collegian. The university established its official Live Mascot Program in 2000.

Blue V is the fifth live mascot in the program’s history.