(CNN) — All flights in the United States are grounded until further notice, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The cause of the ground stop was not immediately clear, but it comes after frequency outages were reported in some parts of the country.

“Traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the FAA said in an advisory. “International flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.