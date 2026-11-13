INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last season was one to remember for Center Grove girls basketball as the Trojans went unbeaten and won the class 4A state title. Expectations for the team are high again this season.

A big reason for that optimism is the play of sophomore guard Lillia Tapak. Last season as a freshman, Tapak played point guard for the Trojans, averaging 7 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds per game. Tapak says she is much more confident as a leader in year two at Center Grove and willing to do whatever it takes to help the team succeed this season.

“Definitely the biggest thing is just staying composed in big moments and having confidence in what you’ve worked on,” Tapak said. “You’ve put the work in, you’ve practiced; it’s just now a matter of going to play.”

Center Grove head coach Kevin Stuckmeyer described how quickly Tapak fit in on the court as a freshman, and how much potential he sees in her moving forward.

“She just had an incredible freshman year for us,” Stuckmeyer said. “We threw her to the fire. She had to come in and run our point guard spot and run our team as a freshman, which was so incredible. Her understanding of our system has allowed the game to slow down for her and just let her go play and showcase her skills that she has.”

Now entering her sophomore year, Tapak says she is excited to step into more of a leadership role.

“Last year was more leading by example,” Tapak said. “Coming in every practice and having a bunch of effort and really showing that you’re there and you care. This year is exciting because now we don’t have a bunch of upperclassmen so I can step into that role.”

Coach Stuckmeyer knows that Tapak’s confidence will only continue to grow not only for herself, but for the rest of the team too.

“She has the respect of her teammates,” Stuckmeyer said. “The leadership by example comes but obviously playing a lot of minutes as a freshman and being able to get through that and show that at such a young age builds that confidence, but gets others to look for because they know that she understands the adversity side of it.”

Tapak says the experience starting for most of her freshman season will allow her to bring a more calming presence to the court that her teammates can follow.

“Having all that experience last year, you can be composed, calm, and I hope that I can bring some calm to the floor for my younger teammates,” Tapak said.

The Trojans are 2-0 to start the season.