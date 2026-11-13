(CNN) — A tanker collided with a river cruise with more than 130 people onboard Friday afternoon, according to Port of New Orleans officials.

Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, according to a news release.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker crashed into the American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage at about 12:30 p.m. while the ship was docked on the Mississippi River, according to port officials.

The massive tanker rammed into the docked cruise ship, tipping the ship on its side and partially submerging it underwater, video from CNN affiliate WDSU shows.

The cause of the collision and the number of people injured are still under investigation.

“Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders. This remains an active and evolving incident,” the Port of New Orleans said in a statement.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he was aware of the incident and would be heading to New Orleans.