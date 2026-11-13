BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Straight No Chaser will bring its annual holiday tour, “Making Spirits Bright,” to Indiana University Auditorium on Dec. 10.

The a cappella group also plans to release an extended-play recording with the same title in December. More details were not provided.

Straight No Chaser formed at Indiana University and helped lead the modern a cappella movement. The group has earned two Recording Industry Association of America gold-certified albums, sold 3 million albums worldwide and amassed more than 1 billion streams. Its videos have received more than 100 million views on YouTube.

The group is known for performances featuring nine unaltered voices. It has sold more than 2 million tickets to its live shows.

According to Straight No Chaser’s tour schedule, the group is also expected to perform in Indianapolis from Dec. 18 – 20 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.