INDIANAPOLIS — Areas of clouds will linger into the weekend, especially across northern and northeastern Indiana. Brighter skies will gradually take over during the coming days as high pressure moves in.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Variably cloudy, breezy, and colder. Some light snow showers could once again take shape across NW Indiana. Lows in the low 30s & 20s with colder wind chill values.

SATURDAY:

More clouds across northern and northeastern Indiana with more sunshine farther south. Some flakes or sprinkles may hold on across the North. Highs will be mainly in the 40s, but some lower 50s are possible across southern Indiana.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Fair skies and chilly. Lows in the low 30s and 20s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy to start the week with more clouds by Thursday and Friday. A nice moderating trend is in order and highs by Thursday and Friday look like they’ll be back into the 60s.