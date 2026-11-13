Christmas Gift & Hobby Show/ Santa

INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is in full swing, and visitors to the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show had a chance to meet one of the season’s most recognizable figures: Santa Claus.

Nataliya Oliynyk caught up with Santa to hear how the holiday season is going, what children are hoping to find under the tree and what it takes to make his nice list.

Santa said the show has already brought plenty of visitors, including boys and girls of all ages eager to share their Christmas wish lists.

For children still deciding what they want this year, Santa said he has noticed a trend toward gifts that encourage creativity and building.

When asked how someone can make the nice list after having a difficult year, Santa offered a simple reminder: Be kind to others.

He also encouraged children to stay near the top of the list, explaining that his elves begin preparing Christmas Eve deliveries with those names first. Those who wait until the bottom might find fewer choices available, including socks.

Santa also shared one of his favorite memories from visiting children. While at a school, he recalled seeing a young boy spot him from the other end of a hallway. The child ran toward him, shouting, “Santa, Santa, I love you, Santa!” before jumping into his arms.

Santa said moments like that make the job worthwhile.

With plenty of children waiting to visit, Santa returned to greeting families and hearing their holiday wishes at the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show.