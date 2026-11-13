INDIANAPOLIS — Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story, “A Christmas Carol,” gets a new cinematic interpretation in “Ebenezer,” starring Johnny Depp as the iconic miser Ebenezer Scrooge.

On Life.Style.Live!, film critic Patty Spitler featured the fantasy, drama and adventure film in her latest edition of Patty’s Picks.

Originally published in 1843, Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” continues to resonate with audiences more than a century later. The new film revisits Scrooge’s journey through his past, present and future, while also exploring the painful childhood experiences that helped shape his character.

“Visually, it’s stunning,” Spitler said, noting that much of the film was shot in England and Ireland. The production uses modern visual effects and cinematic technology to bring the familiar story to life.

Spitler praised Depp’s performance, noting that the actor brings a deeper emotional range to the role of Scrooge, showcasing a different side of his acting abilities than audiences may be accustomed to seeing in his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow..

“Ebenezer” has a runtime of 1 hour and 58 minutes and is rated PG-13.

Spitler gave the film four out of five stars, describing it as visually stunning and highlighting the emotional depth of Depp’s portrayal.

While the movie offers a fresh take on a beloved Christmas classic, Spitler cautioned viewers that its darker moments may leave them feeling less than festive when they leave the theater.