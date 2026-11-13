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Indianapolis
Suspect arrested in fatal October shooting on Indy’s east side
By Jacqueline White,8 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect is now in custody in connection with a deadly shooting on Indianapolis’ east side last month.
Jason Alexander Payton, 53, was shot near N. Ritter Avenue and 21st Street on Oct. 8 and later died from his injuries.
According to IMPD, detectives identified a suspect and learned he had fled to Pennsylvania. Working with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, investigators tracked down 42-year-old, Charles Quediaz Johnson, who was arrested Oct. 28.
He was extradited to Indianapolis on Nov.10 and booked into the Criminal Justice Campus on a murder warrant.
Johnson has an initial hearing set for Nov. 16.
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