The Toy Guy

INDIANAPOLIS — With the holiday shopping season underway, toy expert Chris Byrne, known as The Toy Guy, is sharing his picks for some of the season’s best gifts for children and families.

Byrne has spent more than 35 years in the toy industry, traveling the world in search of the latest and greatest in play. He reviews hundreds of toys each year and recently published a memoir titled “How to Cremate a Parakeet,” which reflects on his playful childhood.

During a visit to Life.Style.Live!, Byrne highlighted several trends shaping this year’s toy market, including more opportunities for social and interactive play.

He said toys are increasingly bringing people of different ages together, while screen-based toys appear to be taking a back seat. Children who have grown up surrounded by technology are finding traditional toys and hands-on activities more appealing.

Byrne said a great toy should reflect a child’s individual interests, encourage imagination and offer opportunities for self-expression. He looks for three key elements: a new experience, a chance to explore the world and imagination, and a platform for creativity.

Among his recommendations was the KitchenAid Kid Pretend Play 3-in-1 Chef-In-Training Set from Red Toolbox, designed for children ages 3 and older. The $42.99 set includes miniature versions of familiar kitchen appliances, including a mixer, toaster and blender, giving young chefs an opportunity for imaginative cooking.

For children interested in building and creative challenges, Byrne recommended LEGO Mini Golf from Klutz. Designed for ages 8 and older, the $24.99 set allows players to build and design nine different mini golf holes. The accompanying book also introduces physics concepts through the game.

The BLDR Monster Jam Smash & Launch Building Sets from Jazwares offer another building option for children ages 5 and older. Priced at $19.99, the sets let kids assemble Monster Jam vehicles before putting them into action.

Byrne also highlighted Just Dance: Decades of Hits from Ubisoft, a $39.99 video game featuring 32 songs. Designed to get players of all ages moving, the game includes on-screen coaches who guide them through the choreography. Byrne said the selection of music offers something for different generations.

One of his personal favorites was The Crunchinator from Moose Toys, developed with YouTube science educator Mark Rober. Designed for ages 8 and older and priced at $34.99, the hands-on activity lets children crush everyday objects and explore scientific concepts such as mechanical advantage, torque and simple machines.

For families looking for games that bring everyone together, Byrne highlighted several options.

American Dictator from PlaySource Ltd. is a satirical board game for ages 8 and older, priced at $39.99. The game challenges players to run a country, or potentially run it into the ground, using humor and questionable decision-making along the way.

It’s Bananas! The Monkey Tail Game from McMiller Games, recommended for ages 6 and older, turns a simple challenge into a hilarious competition. Players wear monkey tails and use them to pick up cards to earn points. The game retails for $19.99.

Another active option is Rump Race from PlayMonster. Designed for ages 8 and older and priced at $19.99, the game challenges seated players to bounce on air pumps to inflate balloons and move a needle toward their opponent. The first player to pop the other person’s balloon wins.

When it comes to holiday shopping, Byrne offered a simple piece of advice: If shoppers find something they want, they should consider buying it rather than waiting and risking that it will sell out.

He also noted that artificial intelligence is becoming a useful shopping tool, helping consumers find toys, compare prices and narrow down their options.

Byrne emphasized that the best gifts are not necessarily the most expensive or technologically advanced. Instead, he encouraged shoppers to look for toys that inspire creativity, encourage interaction and give children opportunities to explore.

For more toy recommendations and gift ideas, visit TheToyGuy.com or follow @TheToyGuy on Facebook and Instagram.