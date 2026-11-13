WESTFIELD — A commercial construction and real estate development firm is growing its footprint in downtown Westfield.

Skender announced plans to expand its central Indiana office within the Grand on Main mixed-use development on Main Street. The expansion represents a $3 million capital investment and is expected to create 30 jobs in management, accounting and skilled construction trades, with hourly wages ranging from $38.67 to $57.69.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has approved economic development incentives to support the expansion.

Skender cited growing demand for its services in the healthcare, education and municipal sectors as the driver behind the move.

“Skender is excited to expand its office in Westfield and double down on its commitment to the city,” said Skender’s President of Indiana, Brian Simons. “We have enjoyed partnering with community organizations, giving back to the city we call home, and are eager to continue building relationships throughout the area in the future.”