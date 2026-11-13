INDIANAPOLIS — Mixo Indy owner Katie Slonim is bringing holiday cheer to the cocktail scene with a festive drink and an upcoming hands-on class at Fishers’ Jingle Bell Junction.

Slonim joined Life.Style.Live! to demonstrate how to make a holiday-inspired cocktail featuring cranberry juice, bourbon, rum, almond syrup and vanilla. The drink, called the “Jingle Bell,” combines seasonal flavors with creative presentation and cocktail-making techniques.

The demonstration began with preparing the glass, using demerara sugar infused with vanilla bean to create a textured garnish along the rim. The sugar adds a hint of molasses and nuttiness, complementing the flavors of the cocktail.

The drink itself features fresh lemon juice, 100% cranberry juice, orgeat syrup, bourbon and rum. Slonim explained that the cocktail uses a split base, meaning it combines two types of spirits to create a layered flavor profile. A pinch of salt helps intensify the flavors, while a dash of vanilla extract adds another holiday-inspired note.

Slonim also shared tips for achieving the drink’s signature texture. Rather than fine-straining the cocktail, she demonstrated how a vigorous shake breaks the ice into small pieces that remain in the drink, adding a refreshing crunch.

The cocktail is finished with a rosemary garnish. Slonim recommended gently rubbing the rosemary between your fingers to release its natural oils before placing it in the glass.

Throughout the demonstration, Slonim emphasized that making cocktails is about more than following a recipe. Mixo Indy’s classes incorporate education about ingredients, techniques and the building blocks of cocktail creation, helping participants better understand how flavors work together.

Mixo Indy will offer a class featuring the Jingle Bell cocktail on Dec. 12 as part of Jingle Bell Junction, a holiday market and community event organized by the City of Fishers.

Participants will learn how to prepare the festive drink and take home a package of dried limes. Slonim said the class will cover the tips and techniques needed to recreate the cocktail at home.

For more information about Mixo Indy and its upcoming classes, visit mixoindy.com.