Nonna’s By So Italian Pt.1

INDIANAPOLIS — Food, family and tradition take center stage at Nonna’s Italian Restaurant, where guests can enjoy homemade Italian dishes inspired by generations of family recipes.

Heva Luna Espay, owner and manager of Nonna’s, joined the show alongside visiting chef Alessandro, a professionally trained chef from Italy and a member of the family, to share the story behind the restaurant and demonstrate two traditional Italian dishes.

Located in Plainfield, Nonna’s was named after Espay’s great-grandmother, Rita, who passed down her love of cooking and family recipes to the next generation.

Espay said the restaurant was created to make guests feel as though they are visiting their Italian grandmother’s home, where good food, a welcoming atmosphere and time together are always part of the experience.

The family’s restaurant journey began with So Italian in Brownsburg, which her parents opened in 2006. Nonna’s followed in Plainfield in 2017.

The restaurant’s menu reflects traditional Italian cooking while incorporating influences from the family’s multicultural heritage. Espay said she enjoys blending those traditions with flavors and experiences from growing up in the United States.

During the cooking demonstration, the chef prepared fresh fettuccine alla puttanesca, showing how a handful of quality ingredients can come together to create a flavorful homemade pasta dish.

The sauce featured ingredients including olive oil infused with sun-dried tomatoes and roasted red peppers, anchovies, capers, onions, black olives and tomatoes.

Espay explained that anchovies add a savory depth to the sauce without overpowering the other flavors. She also encouraged home cooks not to be intimidated by traditional Italian recipes, noting that some dishes are surprisingly simple to prepare.

The fresh fettuccine was cooked separately before being combined with the sauce for a finished dish.

Nonna’s Italian Restaurant Pt.2

The demonstration also featured how to assemble traditional Italian cannoli using prepared shells and homemade mascarpone cream. The dessert was finished with chocolate sauce and fresh berries, offering a festive presentation for holiday gatherings.

Espay said the key to serving a delicious cannoli is filling the shells as close to serving time as possible to keep them crisp.

Beyond its regular dinner service, Nonna’s offers private dining and catering for weddings, receptions, bridal showers, birthdays, corporate gatherings and other special occasions. The restaurant also hosts events and offers live music in its private dining space.

With the holiday season approaching, Espay encouraged guests to make reservations early for family gatherings and holiday parties.

Nonna’s is open Monday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. and is closed Sundays. The restaurant also offers catering for events both large and small.

For guests looking for an affordable date night, Nonna’s is currently offering a $29.99 dinner-for-two special. The promotion includes any two pasta entrees and a choice of cannoli or cheesecake. Guests can also add soft drinks or enjoy a glass of wine.

To learn more about Nonna’s Italian Restaurant, its menu, private dining and catering options, visit soitalian.com. The restaurant can also be found on Instagram at @nonnasindy and on Facebook at Nonna’s by So Italian.