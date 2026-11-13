INDIANAPOLIS — KIPP Indy Legacy High is celebrating student success after being named one of the Top 10 public high schools in Indianapolis by U.S. News & World Report.

Located in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood, KIPP Indy serves more than 1,500 students in kindergarten through 12th grade across three schools. Its mission is to prepare students with the skills and confidence to pursue their chosen paths, including college, careers and opportunities beyond graduation.

Martha Cortes, chief partnerships officer, and Angela Douglas, managing director of family and community engagement, joined Life.Style.Live! to discuss the school’s approach to education and the support helping students succeed.

Legacy High opened in 2019 as Martindale-Brightwood’s first public high school in several generations. Since opening with its first ninth grade class, the school has graduated four senior classes, with a 100% graduation rate among enrolled seniors in each class.

Cortes said the recognition reflects the hard work of students, families and educators, along with strong partnerships throughout the community. The school’s ranking considered several factors, including coursework, standardized test performance and graduation rates.

A key part of Legacy High’s approach is its KIPP Forward team, which includes five full-time postsecondary counselors who work individually with students to help them identify and prepare for their next steps.

The program provides support with graduation requirements, college and career planning, financial aid, mentorship, internships and continued outreach after students graduate.

Douglas said the program reflects a priority outlined in Martindale-Brightwood’s Community Quality of Life Plan: expanding access to two-year and four-year college opportunities and creating pathways for local students.

The school also works with community partners to provide career exposure and hands-on experience. Through its LEAD internship program, KIPP Indy has already placed students in 24 professional internships across Indianapolis this school year. Partners include Aramark, the Indianapolis Recorder and Edna Martin Christian Center.

Cortes said the goal is to help students find pathways that fit their individual interests and goals, whether that means attending a four-year university, pursuing a two-year degree, entering a trade program or joining the workforce.

Legacy High alumni have continued their education and careers at institutions including the University of Notre Dame, Indiana University and Ivy Tech Community College.

Both guests emphasized the importance of family and community partnerships in helping students succeed during high school and beyond.

Families and community members interested in learning more about KIPP Indy, its schools or partnership opportunities can visit kippindy.org to schedule a tour or learn more about the organization.