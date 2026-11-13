INDIANAPOLIS — Dog owners looking for new places to bring their furry companions have three fresh options on Indy’s east side.

Lydia Wood is the executive director and a trainer with Survivor’s Companion Service Dogs – also known as “Lydia with the Dogs” on social media. She joined Daybreak on Friday to share some of her top picks for pet-friendly spots where both people and pups are welcome.

“These are places where you can bring your dog and feel totally comfortable,” Wood said. “They’re not just tolerating dogs—they’re embracing them.”

Where: East side near Midtown; 2121 E. 10th St.

What: Variety store featuring groceries, local produce, and a vintage pop-up shop

Dog perks: Free dog treats available behind the counter

Details: Store features a free sexual wellness vending machine and unique gift items

“They’re super dog-friendly,” Wood said. “There’s a couple of dogs in the neighborhood that make an effort to go inside their store even when they’re technically closed.”

Where: East side near Midtown; 1625 Nowland Ave.

What: Variety store with handmade items and fresh bouquets from a local flower vendor

Dog perks: Dogs welcome, but cat-friendly pups preferred due to resident store cat

Details: Features fresh flowers and carefully curated items

Wood said every item in the store appears “hand-selected by the owner.”

Where: East side location; 237 N. East St.

What: Coffee shop with ample seating areas

Dog perks: Pup cups available, stack of dog toys for entertainment, wide open spaces

Details: Multiple seating areas including a lounge in the back

“They were so excited when I came in with my little pup,” Wood said. “They have plenty of space to kind of sit and park for a while.”

Workshop teaches pup public outing basics

Wood is hosting a two-hour workshop on Dec. 17 at Grounded Plant Studio at the Stutz to help dog owners learn the basics of taking their pets to public places.

Workshop Details:

When: Dec. 17, two hours

Where: Grounded Plant Studio, Stutz Building, 1060 N. Capitol Ave., Suite 4-101.

Cost: $20 donation

Benefits: Proceeds support a nonprofit that provides free PTSD service dogs for survivors of abuse

“Especially as the weather gets colder, I think it’ll be really, really fun,” Wood said.

The workshop will cover fundamentals for preparing dogs for public environments, which Wood said “can be chaotic” without proper training.

You can follow Lydia on social media at @lydiawiththedogs and @survivorscompanion to get more in-person events and free training tutorials.

This story was formatted for WISHTV.com using AI-assisted tools. Our editorial team reviews and

edits all content published to ensure it meets our journalistic standards for accuracy and fairness.