INDIANAPOLIS — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, who has the latest on the NVIDIA scandal, the U.S.P.S. moving to raise fuel surcharges, and Walmart starting Black Friday deals early.

NVIDIA appoints new CEO after Huang scandal

NVIDIA, an AI chip leader, has a new top executive.

Colette Kress stepped in as Jensen Huang resigned after an admitted affair with an accused Chinese spy and possibly two other NVIDIA employees.

Shares in NVIDIA dropped more than 4% by the time markets closed for trading on Thursday, wiping out nearly $1 trillion from the company’s market value this month alone.

Beef industry sees light at end of tunnel

Meatpacker National Beef said it is seeing a bottom in the U.S. cattle industry’s downturn as it reported its highest margin in two years.

Cattle prices have surged as the us herd shrank to its smallest in decades due to droughts and high operating costs, tightening meatpackers’ margins.

Recent earnings point out that things are improving, but it could still mean higher beef prices for months to come.

USPS looks to raise fuel surcharge

The U.S. Postal Service is moving to raise and make permanent its fuel surcharge, which the agency introduced for the first time earlier this year.

The fuel surcharge will increase to 11% from 8% starting in January.

The fuel surcharge hike comes after diesel prices hit record highs due to the war in Iran. The USPS implemented its first fuel-related fee in April, soon after the war started and diesel prices jumped.

Costs have continued to increase throughout the year.

IRS announces higher 401k contribution limits

The I.R.S. has announced higher 401k contribution limits for 2027.

Starting in 2027, employees can defer $25,500 into workplace plans, up from $24,500 in 2026.

The individual retirement account contribution limit will be $7,500 in 2027, unchanged from 2026.

Walmart starts Black Friday sales early

Walmart has started its Black Friday sales.

There are $5 toys and TVs under $130.

Walmart+ members get 24 hours of early access to the deals.