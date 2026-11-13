INDIANAPOLIS — A man died and another was hospitalized following an accidental shooting Thursday evening east of downtown Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 6:33 p.m. Thursday to reports of a person shot in the 700 block of South Sherman Drive. That’s two blocks south of English Avenue and five blocks north of Southeastern Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services took both men to an area hospital. One man was in stable condition. The other was in critical condition and later died.

IMPD said the shooting is believed to be accidental.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective David Miller at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at david.miller2@indy.gov.