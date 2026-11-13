INDIANAPOLIS — If your kids have been singing “Golden” around the house, get ready — HUNTR/X is hitting the road.

Netflix and AEG Presents announced the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour will stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, June 23, 2027. The show brings beloved animated characters Rumi, Mira and Zoey to life through live-action stunts, cutting-edge performance innovations and fan-favorite choreography.

The tour spans nearly 50 cities with more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028, covering North America, the U.K., Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s most popular film of all time, with over 670 million views and 63 consecutive weeks on the Global Top 10. Its hit song “Golden” won both an Oscar and a Grammy.

VIP packages are available and can include reserved seating, on-stage photo opportunities, preshow parties and exclusive merchandise.

Tickets:

Mastercard presale: Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. ET. Register HERE.

FOR THE FANS presale: Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. ET

General on-sale: Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. ET

For more information, visit www.kpopdemonhunterstour.com.