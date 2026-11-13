MUNCIE — Three people, including a teenager, were shot Wednesday afternoon in Muncie, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Police said at approximately 2:17 p.m., Delaware County 911 Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of E. 2nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot at a residence in the area. A third shooting victim was found at a nearby business in the 1600 block of E. Kirby Avenue.

All three male victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of Thursday, all three were transferred to an Indianapolis-area hospital for continued care.

The youngest victim, a 16-year-old, remains in critical condition. A 19-year-old and a 28-year-old are each listed in serious but stable condition.

Police say there is no further threat to the community, and no additional subjects are being sought at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867.